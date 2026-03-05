Nagaland's Chumoukedima declared no-fly zone on March 6 for VVIP transit

The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, has declared Nagaland's Chumoukedima district a temporary “Red Zone” (No Fly Zone) on March 6 in view of a VVIP transit visit.

According to an order issued by Aotula T. Imchen, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, the restrictions will remain in force from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on March 6, 2026.

Exercising powers under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2021 and Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, the Commissioner has prohibited the use of any Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), drones or similar aerial devices within Chumoukedima district during the specified period.

The order also restricts any kind of firing practice by security forces, civil police, central police, private firing ranges, or licensed civilian firearm holders. Bursting of firecrackers has also been prohibited between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM on the same day.

The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary security measure in view of the VVIP movement. As the notice cannot be served individually to all concerned, the order has been issued ex-parte due to security exigencies and will be circulated through the press and displayed on notice boards of police offices and stations for public information.