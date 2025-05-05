The Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) have jointly issued a statement expressing deep gratitude to the numerous individuals, unions, organisations, and well-wishers who stood in solidarity during their protest against the controversial absorption of 147 Assistant Professors and Librarians by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Nagaland.

In their message, the two bodies credited the success of their ongoing movement to the "unshakable conviction" of supporters who have championed the cause of justice, meritocracy, and transparency in public service recruitment.

Special appreciation was extended to student bodies, research forums across Nagaland and the country, and CTAN’s federating units for their strong show of support. The role of the media was also lauded for its persistent coverage, with the organisations acknowledging that the "relentless dedication" of journalists helped amplify their cause and bring national attention to their struggle.

CTAN and NNQF also thanked local study halls, coaching centres, and community groups such as the Kezekevi Thehouba, United Traders, the All Nagaland Taxi Association, Etu Kwa Toh group, and the Hogsrollers, who contributed refreshments and logistical aid during the protests.

Their appreciation was also directed towards the Nagaland police personnel, whose "patience and professionalism" in managing the demonstrations were commended, along with the Kohima Village Youth Organisation (KVYO), Kohima Village Students' Union (KVSU), and the Quick Response Team (QRT), who provided safety and essential supplies on the ground.

The associations further acknowledged the generous assistance of individuals and groups who contributed food, water, financial aid, transportation, and logistical support, calling these "quiet but powerful acts of generosity."

A special word of thanks was reserved for the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) and other church ministries for their spiritual intercession, as well as to parents and elders whose encouragement fortified the movement.

CTAN and NNQF highlighted that while there has been a visible shift, the core issue remains unresolved. "What we see now is only a symbolic gain, a decoy trophy at best," the statement read, clarifying that the true victory will come only with the just resolution of the requisition issue and the restoration of due process in recruitment.

The groups called on the Naga people to continue supporting their cause.