Indian National Congress (INC) leader S Supongmeren Jamir has raised concerns over the prolonged delay in establishing a separate High Court for Nagaland.

Despite being the second senior-most state in the Northeast after Assam, Nagaland continues to function under the jurisdiction of the Gauhati High Court, while other northeastern states like Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur secured their own High Courts in 2013.

Jamir highlighted that the demand for a separate High Court is in line with Article 214 of the Constitution and provisions under the State of Nagaland Act, 1962. He pointed out that the necessary infrastructure for the High Court is already in place, with a fully constructed complex at Meriema that includes seven courtrooms, separate bungalows, and additional facilities.



Also Read: Assam and Nagaland chief ministers discuss 'matters of mutual interest'

He further criticized the delay in amending the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organization) Act, 1971, which is essential for the creation of a separate High Court. Despite repeated appeals, including official communications from the Nagaland government to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Law and Justice, no concrete action has been taken.

Through his appeal, Jamir urged the central government to take immediate steps to amend the necessary legislation and fulfill Nagaland’s long-pending demand, emphasizing that the people of the state should not be deprived of their own judicial institution any longer.