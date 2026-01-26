Nagaland’s democratic tradition rooted in consensus: Home department official

Nagaland’s democratic ethos is grounded in dialogue and consensus rather than imposed decisions, the state Home Department’s Principal Secretary Abhijit Sinha said on January 25, underlining the need to protect this tradition through active and fearless participation in elections.

Speaking at the state-level programme marking the National Voters’ Day, Sinha said democracy in Nagaland has long functioned through collective thinking and community dialogue. He cautioned against decision-making driven by a few individuals, stressing that governance must reflect the will formed through discussion and agreement.

Sinha said belief in democracy must translate into action at the ballot box. He urged citizens, particularly first-time voters, to vote in every election and encourage others who feel their participation has little impact.

Emphasising electoral integrity, he said votes should be cast without fear, pressure or inducement, and warned against influence rooted in money, religion, tribe, community or region.

Chief Electoral Officer Bhagyashree Banayat said National Voters’ Day reaffirmed India’s constitutional commitment to justice, liberty and equality. Referring to this year’s theme, My India, My Vote, she said democracy depends on informed and active citizen participation.

During the programme, Sinha administered the National Voters’ Day pledge and presented the Best State-level Booth Level Officer award to Sentitula, a primary school teacher from the Mongya constituency in Mokokchung district.