Nagaland's Dimapur Police have announced new speed limits for motor vehicles across various routes in the district, effective from December 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

The initiative aims to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

The measures were issued by Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie under Section 112(2) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The speed limits have been set as follows: 50 km/h from Zion Hospital Junction to Chümoukedima; 50 km/h from Chathe Bridge (Patkai-Seithekema) towards Assam/Niuland district; and 30 km/h within Dimapur city.

A public release issued by the authorites mentioned that violations of the speed limits will be punishable under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A zero-tolerance policy for traffic law violations have been emphasised.



The Nagaland police issued a series of traffic advisories:

1. Mandatory seatbelt usage: Both drivers and passengers must wear seatbelts.

2. Helmet requirement: Two-wheeler riders must wear protective headgear.

3. No mobile phone use while driving: Handheld device usage is strictly prohibited.

4. No drunk driving: Alcohol or intoxicant use while driving is an offence.

5. Parking regulations: Vehicles must be parked in designated areas, with parallel parking mandated from Purana Bazar to Chümoukedima. Violators will face towing and penalties.

6. Prohibition of unauthorized retrofits: Vehicles with tinted glasses, bull bars, beacon lights, pressure horns, or unapproved modifications will face action.

7. Registration compliance: Unregistered vehicles without temporary permits will be impounded.