Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has included Dimapur Railway station in the redevelopment plan as part of Indian Railways' ambition to upgrade various railway stations throughout India into world-class stations.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also stated that up to 200 railway stations around the country will be modernized.

“The government has prepared a master plan to revamp 200 railway stations. Overhead spaces will be created on the stations which will have world-class facilities including waiting lounges and food courts, besides amusement facilities for children,” the minister said while talking to the reporters at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a coach maintenance factory at the Aurangabad railway station in Maharashtra.

NFR's additional general manager, Rahul Gautam, paid a visit to Dimapur station to survey the region and meet with authorities.

Gautam informed reporters at the Dimapur train station VIP lounge that the goal of his visit was to discuss the upcoming plan regarding location, land requirements, and so on.

He said that the goal is to make Dimapur station a world-class station by December 2024.

Gautam said NFR has engaged a consultancy firm to draught the master plan. Everything will be settled after the consultant submits the report.

The railways also intend to build commercial spaces where the public may use facilities such as multiplexes and other shopping places, rather than just for transit. However, he stated that the expert will also investigate the station's business potential.

Gautam also stated that the goal of railroads in having a world-class station is to meet public demand in the long run.