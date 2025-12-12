Nagaland's Dzükou Valley trekking suspended as fire rages in western sector

All trekking activities to Dzükou Valley have been immediately suspended following a fire outbreak in the western sector, with authorities warning that flames could spread to the southern valley.

The Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) issued an urgent advisory on December 12, halting access to the popular trekking destination as a precautionary measure. "The raging fire may potentially spread towards the Southern Dzükou Valley," the organisation stated, adding that trekking would remain suspended "until the fire is fully extinguished and safety is completely ensured."

The Government of Nagaland has deployed a multi-agency team to contain the blaze, led by SDO (Civil) Imliakum of Sechu-Zubza. The reconnaissance and rescue operation includes personnel from the SDPO (North), District Commandant of Home Guards, Forest Department's Range Forest Officer, DDMA Kohima's Nodal Officer, Fire & Emergency Services, and representatives from the Ward Area Youth Organisation (WAYO).

Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem has directed the team to mobilise all available resources to prevent further spread of the fire and report regularly on the situation.

SAYO expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to trekkers and the general public but emphasised that the closure was "taken in the interest of public safety."

Dzükou Valley, straddling the border between Nagaland and Manipur, is renowned for its seasonal flowers and scenic trekking routes, attracting visitors from across the country. The valley has previously experienced devastating fires, particularly during dry seasons.