Nagaland's Dzukou Valley wildfire enters third day, aerial firefighting to begin

A wildfire burning in the ecologically sensitive Dzukou Valley of Nagaland entered its third day on December 14, prompting authorities to plan aerial firefighting operations as strong winds continued to push the flames towards the Japfu mountain range.

Officials said the fire, which broke out on Friday, has spread steadily due to dry weather and gusty winds, raising serious concerns for both the fragile ecosystem and public safety. Initial estimates suggested about 1.3 square kilometres of forest were affected, but the damaged area has expanded across rugged and inaccessible terrain.

An official of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kohima, said the district administration has decided to requisition an Indian Air Force helicopter fitted with a Bambi bucket through the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority after assessing the scale of the blaze. Aerial firefighting is expected to commence on Sunday.

Ground-level firefighting remains severely restricted because of steep slopes, dense vegetation and the isolated nature of the area. The fire is burning within forest land belonging to Khonoma village, located west of Kohima.

Authorities said the blaze was accidentally caused by four local trekkers who lit a fire at their campsite. The situation worsened after the fire got out of control when the trekkers left the site to fetch water. The trekkers were later trapped by the flames and rescued on December 13 by volunteers of the Khonoma Youth Organisation. Officials confirmed the individuals have confessed to igniting the fire.

An aerial survey conducted by government agencies revealed extensive damage to large tracts of virgin forest, with the fire spreading in several directions. The survey was carried out by helicopter after drone assessment was ruled out due to the difficult terrain.

Volunteers from the Khonoma Youth Organisation are working alongside police, fire services, forest officials and disaster management personnel at the site. Officials warned that the fire continues to advance slowly towards Hophera Thi near the Jotsoma–Khonoma border, increasing the risk of further spread into challenging terrain.

Dzukou Valley is known for its rare flora, alpine meadows and popular trekking routes. Conservation authorities said prevailing weather conditions and dry vegetation have made the area highly vulnerable to wildfires.

Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the valley and imposed a temporary ban on trekking until the fire is fully brought under control.