Nagaland's Faith in Action Martial Arts Academy has etched its name in history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the "highest martial arts kick (assisted)." The incredible achievement took place during the filming of India's Got Talent in Mumbai on July 5, 2023, as officially certified by Guinness World Records.

Having successfully advanced through auditions and mega auditions, the talented martial arts team from Faith in Action Martial Arts Academy traveled to Mumbai last month to participate in the studio round of India's Got Talent. Prior to the event, they had announced their intention to attempt a Guinness World Record and sought the support of the public.

The news of their achievement spread rapidly, reaching the highest levels of government. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter to congratulate the team, stating, "I am happy to know that Faith in Action from Nagaland created a new Guinness World Record for 'the highest martial arts kick (assisted)' on the set of India's Got Talent, in Mumbai, on July 5, 2023. Congratulations and best wishes for all future endeavors."

The news was also met with applause from Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak, who tweeted, "What wonderful news for the state! Congratulations to Team Faith in Action! Nagaland is proud of the entire team led by the manager. Wishing you all more success."

Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland TZ Zeliang and advisor to the chief minister, Abu Metha, joined in congratulating the team for their extraordinary feat.