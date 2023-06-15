The health and family welfare minister of Nagaland, P Paiwang Konyak, emphasized that the state's infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, has been hindered due to the fragile law and order situation it faced in the past. Despite being the second oldest state in the Northeast region, Nagaland's progress has been impeded by these challenges.

Speaking at the inaugural program of the "Northeast Knowledge Conclave for Health" in Guwahati, Minister Konyak acknowledged that peace has prevailed in Nagaland for almost a decade, thanks to the support of all stakeholders. He urged the World Bank and other development partners to continue assisting Nagaland in infrastructure development, particularly in rural areas and the health sector.

Expressing gratitude to the World Bank for organizing the two-day event, Konyak emphasized that it provided a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and showcased the achievements and challenges specific to Nagaland's health sector.

Konyak also highlighted the Nagaland Health Project (NHP), which received funding from the World Bank. Initially launched as a pilot project in Tuensang and Peren districts in 2015, it was subsequently implemented across all districts of the state in 2017. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHP played a vital role by providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators, constructing oxygen generation plant houses in eight district hospitals, and installing oxygen pipelines in various health facilities.

The health minister emphasized the need to sustain the investments made by the World Bank through the NHP to ensure the consolidation of gains achieved over the years.

In a panel discussion on health priorities in the northeast, Y Kikheto Sema, the commissioner and secretary of the health and family welfare department, praised Nagaland for having the lowest infant mortality rate, maternal mortality rate, and being the best malaria-controlled state in the region. He commended the World Bank and the central government for initiating and supporting several health system strengthening projects in Nagaland.

However, Sema acknowledged the challenges the state faces in controlling drug addiction and addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and mental illness.