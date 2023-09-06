The Nagaland Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (NHHDC) has exciting news for art and craft enthusiasts. As part of the 2023-2024 financial year, the NHHDC is gearing up to host four state handloom expos.

For this grand celebration of artistry, the NHHDC is extending invitations to a wide array of participants. Co-operative societies, producer companies, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), federations, apex societies, and handloom & handicrafts agencies, including silk weavers, jute artisans, and KVIC, are all encouraged to apply for participation.

Applications should be directed to the Project Cell at NHHDC Ltd, Half Nagarjan, Dimapur. Participants are requested to provide detailed contact information, including mobile numbers, and their Bank A/C No with IFSC code.

The handloom expos will be held at the following locations and dates:

Dimapur

- First Expo: October 9 to 22, 2023, with the last submission date on October 5, 2023.

- Second Expo: February 16 to 29, 2024, with the last submission date on February 12, 2024.

Phek

- Expo Date: December 5 to 18, 2023, with the last submission date on December 2, 2023.

Kohima

- Expo Date: March 5 to 18, 2024, with the last submission date on March 1, 2024.

These vibrant expos are made possible through the generous sponsorship of the office of the Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. It's an opportunity for artisans and craftspeople to showcase their talents and for visitors to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Nagaland's culture and craftsmanship.