The Department of Health & Family Welfare Nagaland has issued an advisory over the rising cases of Conjunctivitis since July 2023 resulting in closure of several schools in many districts of the state.

As per the sample reports sent to ICMR Dibrugarh, Assam, the ongoing outbreak is mainly caused by Enterovirus and some mixed bacterial infection. The infectivity of this virus is 1-2 weeks or more in some cases.

In the interest of the public, the Department is issuing this Advisory.

Do's:

1. Maintain Hand Hygiene by frequent hand washing/hand sanitizers.

2. Keep Eyes clean

3. Use soft tissues to clean/wipe eyes.

4. Use protective goggles when outdoors.

5. Consult Eye doctor if there is blurred vision or excessive swelling or discharge.

Dont's:

1. Do not touch/rub your Eyes.

2. Do not use Eye medication without medical prescriptions.

3. Do not wear contact lens.

4. Do not use/share eye makeup.

5. Do not apply old eye medication used by someone else.

6. Do not use any self-made herbal (leaves, roots, fruits etc) in your eyes.

7. Do not use breast milk, urine etc.

8. Do not move around in public places (eg. Schools, Offices, Churches, Markets Etc.) If anybody have conjunctivitis.