

Former FM and Former President of NPCC, K. Therie, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Nagaland for their conscious vote and resounding voice in shaping the political landscape.

"The verdict is historic for defeating the opposition-less Govt," states K. Therie, acknowledging the significance of the electorate's decision in ushering change. He highlights the people's rejection of ideologies promoting Christian oppression and their defiance against intimidation with power. The verdict, according to Therie, reflects unwavering faith and determination among the electorate.

In his message, Therie expresses gratitude to Congressmen and women for their steadfast commitment to the principles and ideology of the Congress party during years in opposition. He credits them as the backbone of the Congress and hopes that this victory paves the way for a new chapter in Nagaland's journey.

Special commendations are extended to INC Candidate Shri Supongmeren Jamir for his historic win, with best wishes for his future endeavors.