Nagaland’s HIV prevalence at 1.37 per cent, far above national average of 0.21 per cent

Nagaland has emerged with the second-highest adult HIV prevalence rate in India at 1.37 per cent—significantly higher than the national average of 0.21 per cent—according to the India HIV Estimates 2023.

The alarming figures were highlighted by Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner and Secretary of Health & Family Welfare and Chairman of the Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS), while inaugurating the NSACS stall at Kisama on Monday as part of World AIDS Day observations.

Khinchi said the state is intensifying efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3 Target 3.3 and meet the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets. As of October, Nagaland had reached 88 per cent for the first 95 (diagnosis), 79 per cent for the second 95 (treatment), and an impressive 98 per cent for the third 95 (viral suppression). He expressed confidence that the state could meet the global benchmarks by 2026 but cautioned that this would require the combined efforts of government agencies, communities, private organisations and faith-based groups.

Sounding a note of concern, Khinchi pointed out that HIV infections are gradually shifting from traditional high-risk groups—such as people who inject drugs, female sex workers, MSMs, transgender people, migrants and prison inmates—to a broader at-risk population engaging in unsafe behaviour. Stressing the importance of compassion and widespread awareness, he said, “HIV does not discriminate, and neither should we,” urging citizens to embrace testing, prevention and access to treatment.



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At the programme, participants took a pledge to make responsible health choices and stand united against stigma and discrimination. Nagaland also marked World AIDS Day 2025 with a state-level event in Kohima, organised by NSACS in partnership with NNagaDAO, NNP+ and development partners, centred on the theme “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.”

Delivering the keynote address, NSACS Project Director Dr. Ahu Sekhose noted that Nagaland’s performance has improved significantly, rising from 19th to 8th place in NACO’s national rankings. He said the state is among six in the country on track to achieve the 95-95-95 targets, backed by strong performance across 50 indicators and five-star certification awarded to 38 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres.

However, NNagaDAO president Abou Mere raised concerns about increasing infections among youth and the spread of the epidemic across all districts, while warning that “critical funding constraints” were affecting key intervention programmes. Echoing the need for stronger advocacy, NNP+ president Lanu Aier called for the revival of the Legislators’ Forum on AIDS, which was disbanded in 2020.

KPC president Alice Yhoshu underscored the role of the media in combating misinformation, as Global Naga Forum co-convenor Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu highlighted the daily challenges faced by people living with HIV and urged the government to bolster nutrition, employment and skill-development support for affected communities.