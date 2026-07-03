Nagaland's Hokato Hotozhe Sema becomes World No. 1 in men's Shot Put F57 rankings

Nagaland's Paralympian Subedar Hokato Hotozhe Sema has climbed to the top of the latest World Para Athletics Rankings, becoming the World No. 1 in the men's Shot Put F57 category.

Subedar Sema, who serves with the 9 Assam regiment, secured the top spot in the rankings, marking another milestone in his distinguished para-athletics career.

Congratulating the athlete, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the achievement had brought pride to both the state and the nation.

"Heartiest congratulations to Subedar H. Hokato Sema, AVSM, on becoming World No. 1 in Men's Shot Put F57 in the latest World Para Athletics Rankings. This outstanding achievement makes Nagaland and the nation proud. I wish him continued success in the years ahead," Rio said in a post on X.

Sema recently became the first Paralympian to be awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM). He is also an Arjuna Award recipient and won the bronze medal in the men's Shot Put F57 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

India dominated the latest rankings in the event, with fellow para-athletes Rana Soman and Juyal Shubham securing the second and third positions, respectively, highlighting the country's growing strength in para athletics.