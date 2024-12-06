Nagaland's Hornbill Festival, in the first five days, recorded a footfall of over 86,000 people who visited the Naga Heritage Village Kisama to enjoy the spectacular silver jubilee edition.

Joint Director of Tourism Toka E Tuccumi said that during the 10-day long festival which is also coined as the festival of festivals, an annual tourism promotional event of the state government commenced on December 1, attracting 86,640 visitors including 1,715 foreigners, 22,546 domestic tourists and 62,379 locals.

Marking the fifth day of the festivity, visitors watched colourful traditional performances of the 18 recognized tribes of the state on the theme "Cultural Connect" by the Department of Art and Culture during the morning hours.

One of the partner states for this edition, Sikkim also showcased their cultural items during the day.

However, the Naga tug-of-war competition between the Naga tribes organised by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports with participants in their traditional attire bewildered the visitors.

Angami tribe emerged champion with Garo and Konyak bagging second and third positions in the men's category.

The Angami tribe also won the women's category with Sangtam and Kachari tribes winning second and third positions respectively.

Beside cultural performances and indigenous games, visitors also enjoy the evening Hornbill International Music Festival conducted by the Task Force for Music and Arts.

Various international, national and local bands and artists are taking the stage from 5 pm daily at the main avenue.

Moreover, the activities of the Hornbill Festival are also spread to at least four more districts including Dimapur, Phek, Wokha and Zunheboto.