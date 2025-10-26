Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival comes alive in Delhi ahead of December celebrations

Delhi residents got an early taste of Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage at the 4th edition of the two-day Autumn Festival held on October 25 at Nagaland House. The event served as a prelude to the 26th Hornbill Festival, scheduled from December 1 to 10 at Kisama Heritage Village in Nagaland.

Nagaland’s Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna, and the Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly, were present at the festival. The event featured traditional music, dance performances, and local cuisine, offering visitors a vibrant experience of the northeastern state’s traditions and artistic expressions.

Ambassador Kelly, who has yet to visit Nagaland, said he was impressed by the performances and is looking forward to his first trip to the state. “It really reminds me of Ireland — green, rainy, with mountains and sunshine. I hope this visit will pave the way for cultural collaborations between Ireland and Nagaland,” he told reporters. He also hinted at potential collaborative initiatives between Irish and Naga artists in the future.

Temjen Imna expressed gratitude to the Indian government for supporting the event and appreciated the enthusiastic participation of Delhi residents. “Today’s festival was very successful. His Excellency Kevin Kelly was pleased with the arrangements, and we hope this will lead to collaboration in art and culture,” he said.

Kapil Mishra, Delhi’s Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, also attended the programme, calling the festival “a celebration of cultural diversity and national unity.” He added that Delhi will host events to further promote Naga culture in the future.

The Autumn Festival offered a glimpse into Nagaland’s traditions ahead of the Hornbill Festival, which remains one of the state’s flagship cultural events, attracting tourists and artists from across India and abroad.