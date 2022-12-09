As I gander upon a plethora of pictures and videos of the kaleidoscopic tribal attires, heavenly ethnic cuisines, multiple adorning stalls and the exquisite folk dances and songs, from the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, I am reminded of my alluring and copious heritage, despite staying outside the state's borders.

With the onset of a frosty December, the State of Nagaland glows with warmth and light as it displays its vibrant cultures, at the scenic Kisama Heritage Village, to celebrate the ten-day event held annually from December 01 to December 10. The Hornbill Festival debuted in the year 2000, with the aim of promoting the rich tribal traditions and cultures and to also fortify the relationship between all the 17 major tribes and other sub-tribes within the state.

Hornbill Festival 2022

Over the years, this festival has gained popularity across the world and has also brought in a myriad of travelers and tourists, in search of exotic cultural experiences, giving a boost to the State's Tourism sector.

For the locals, Hornbill festival is seen as a time to celebrate our diversity, our history, and our tradition and to remind each other that we co-exist and appreciate the heterogeneity amid us. It is also a time to display and trade ethnic wares and cuisines, by setting up decorative stalls, to elevate the economy of the state.

Hornbill Festival 2022

This year's Hornbill Festival is being relished by both the locals and foreign tourists as it is being held after two futile years; the year 2020 witnessed a virtual Hornbill Festival for three days, owing to the Pandemic, which had a minimal success rate, while in 2021, the state government called off the festival midway to mourn the 14 civilians who were killed by the Indian Army in three consecutive firings on December 4 and 5, at Oting Village in Mon District. The Oting incident of 2021 is still fresh and not forgotten and will continue to serve as a testimonial to the occupancy of AFSPA in the state.

Hornbill Festival 2022

Two barren Decembers later, the festival commenced with a striking and grand opening on December 01 and is being consistent without any disruption, except for the non-participation of the seven tribes of Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO), which the Chief Minister of Nagaland has deemed as unfortunate. ENPO has refrained from engaging in the festive event as its demand for 'Frontier Nagaland' - a separate state, has not been met. Various factors has led them to take this decision but there is hope that the issues will be resolved and the unity of the Nagas will be upheld and sustained.

Hornbill Festival 2022

Despite the hurdles, various locals and tourists, along with the State Government are trying to ensure a successful Hornbill fest this year. Social media accounts of the people from Nagaland can be seen flourishing with clips and photos of scenic views and wide smiles alongside the flamboyant festival. Thus, Nagas residing outside the state are also celebrating the Hornbill festival, vicariously.

