Nagaland is buzzing with anticipation as it prepares to host the 25th edition of the Hornbill Music Festival, scheduled for December 1-10, 2024.

Abu Metha, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, recently unveiled a redesigned logo for the event, signalling the start of the countdown to this landmark celebration.

Metha took to social media to share his excitement about the upcoming festival. "The music festival is going to be one of the biggest ever international events... with headliners galore!" he exclaimed, urging fans to start making their plans to attend.

We are heading into our 25th Edition !! And the excitement is building up !!



This is the rehashed logo of the Hornbill Music Festival to commemorate the 25th Anniversary to be held from 1-10 December, 2024.



Have you made your Hornbill Plans ?? The music festival is going to… pic.twitter.com/ydfZ0A7jV1 — abu metha (@abumetha) July 27, 2024

The Hornbill Festival, named after the Indian hornbill bird, has become a cultural cornerstone for Nagaland since its inception in 2000. What began as a government initiative to promote inter-tribal interaction and showcase Naga cultural heritage has evolved into a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across India and around the world.

Known as the "Festival of Festivals," the event features a diverse array of activities that highlight the rich traditions of the Naga people. Attendees can expect vibrant displays of indigenous music, dance, food, and crafts from the state's 16 major tribes. The festival grounds at Kisama Heritage Village, located about 12 kilometers from the state capital Kohima, transform into a bustling hub of cultural exchange and celebration.

While details of the 2024 lineup are yet to be announced, organisers hint at an impressive roster of international and domestic artists that will elevate the festival's musical offerings to new heights. The event has previously featured performances across various genres, from traditional Naga music to contemporary rock and pop.