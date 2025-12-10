Nagaland's Hornbill Festival visitors highlight culture, community and safety at 2025 edition

Strong reactions from visitors underscored the key takeaway from this year’s International Hornbill Festival: Nagaland’s cultural heritage remains its biggest draw, and its people continue to shape the experience.

The 2025 edition, held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, closed on December 10 after ten days of performances, exhibitions and community-led programmes. Tourists from across India and abroad said the festival’s strength lay in its clear commitment to preserving Naga traditions while presenting them in a way that feels accessible and relevant.

Many international visitors pointed to the hospitality and sense of safety they felt throughout their stay. “The local culture is very beautiful. I am enjoying the atmosphere a lot,” said Gaya Ziv Edri from Israel, describing her first trip to Nagaland. A Canadian visitor, attending the festival for the second time, said he and his group had been “enjoying the culture of Nagaland, where there are several tribes,” adding that the cultural programmes remained a major attraction.

For newcomers, the festival offered rare exposure to living tribal traditions. Udhay, from Tamil Nadu, said his first visit to Nagaland exceeded expectations. “More than the festival, I love the people here and their culture. It is the safest place to be,” he said.

Domestic tourists described Hornbill 2025 as a “window into the Northeast”, noting the mix of indigenous cuisine, craft markets, handloom stalls and adventure activities. Several said the event did more than entertain — it provided a deeper understanding of the diversity and resilience of Naga communities.

Visitors also praised the organisation and improved facilities, saying the smooth logistics helped the festival maintain its growing international profile.

The final day featured all 18 cultural troupes of Nagaland performing a Unity Dance at the Unity Arena, marking the cultural finale. The formal closing ceremony was scheduled for 5 pm on Wednesday.