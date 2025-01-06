Nagaland's Kohima administration has prohibited any individual, organisation or association from killing of animals, including stray dogs.



The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Rhosietho Nguori, issued the order in response to a notice in which certain organizations and associations within Kohima Municipal wards and villages under Kohima District had issued 'shoot-at-sight' orders for stray dogs.

He informed all concerned that such actions are in violation of provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA Act) and the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita (BNS), which prohibit the killing of animals, including stray dogs.

"Acts of this nature are deemed illegal under the law," the issue stated.

The DC, in the release further directed people to report the presence of any stray dogs to the office of the municipal/town council authorities in the urban areas, or to the respective village authorities/concerned area administrative officers in rural areas.

"The concerned authorities, with the help of the Chief Veterinary Office, shall take care of such stray dogs as per laid down procedures of relevant laws," he asserted.

It further stated that strict action would be taken against those found violating this directive, under relevant provisions of Act/Law.