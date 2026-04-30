Nagaland's Kohima participates in statewide earthquake mock drill under NEPEx 2026

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kohima, in coordination with various line departments, actively participated in the statewide Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise 2026 (NEPEx) conducted on Wednesday to strengthen disaster response preparedness.

The state-level mock exercise simulated a high-intensity earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale across Nagaland.

Key operational locations for the exercise included the staging area and Incident Command Post at Indira Gandhi Stadium and the designated safety zone at Ruzhükhrie Ground.

Mock incident sites were activated across several parts of Kohima district, including Sanuorü Bridge below NBCC Hall, NH-2 Kohima–Wokha Road at Tsiesema Basa, areas around TIR Station Phezoucha, KL Market Themezie, Mewi Higher Secondary School at Khikha Rüleizou, and the Directorate of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on IG Stadium Road.

As part of the preparedness exercise, a Civil Defence air raid and blackout drill named “Operation Night Guard” was also conducted.

The exercise included a pre-blackout air raid warning siren followed by a 15-minute blackout period, during which residents were instructed to switch off all lights, remain indoors, and avoid visible illumination. An all-clear signal was later issued marking the end of the drill.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of DDMA Kohima B. Henok Buchem lauded the active participation of Community First Responders and government agencies involved in the exercise.

However, he pointed out communication gaps experienced during the mock drill and recommended upgrading radio communication handsets to improve coordination during emergencies.

Authorities reiterated that the exercise was conducted purely as a preparedness measure and urged the public to continue cooperating with such drills, stressing that disaster preparedness exercises play a crucial role in saving lives during real emergencies.