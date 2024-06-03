In view of the counting process of votes for the Lok Sabha general elections to be held on June 4, various meetings and trainings were conducted in different districts on June 3.

Counting observers from Election Commission of India, Manoj Chakraborty from West Bengal and T. Padmavathi from Telengana held a meeting with Assistant Returning officials under Kohima District.

Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant briefed the preparation done for the counting process.

According to officials, the randomisation of counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro observers, tabulators and computer assistants were reviewed by the Observers.

According to sources, “Strong rooms and counting halls were surveyed. In Mon, counting observers Madhavi Sardeshmukh, Babu and Sowmya N. Gowda. briefed on roles and responsibilities of micro-observers and described them as the eyes and hands of observers.”

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner & ARO Phek, Ruopfukuotuo Noudi informed that Nandu Chaitram Bedse and M. Gopperundevi have been deployed as counting observers for Phek District.

Deputy Commissioner and DEO Kiphire also informed all presiding officers to be stationed in District Head Quarter on counting day, in case of seeking clearance or any discrepancies arises during the process in their respective assigned Polling station.

Further, counting observer for Pughoboto, Siddharth Yadav, and ECI officials along with ADC and DEO, Tiameren Chang convened second and final phase training for counting supervisors, counting assistants and main tabulator.