The Konyak Civil Societies (KCS) under the aegis of Konyak Union (KU), Hq Mon released a press statement, condemning the dastardly attack on the security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district in the wee hours of August 15.

Dismayed at the recent attack by the insurgent groups, the KCS mentioned in their press statement, “The Konyak Civil Societies under the aegis of Konyak Union, Mon, is disturbed by the news of incident that reportedly happened at Nyasa Village under Shangnyu EAC Hq, in the wee hours of 15 August wherein Indian Security forces of the Assam Rifles were fired upon by some underground groups (as reported by the locals). The KCS is dismayed and outrightly condemn such dastardly act even after repeated appeals and request were made time and again to all parties to desist from such act in the Konyak areas. The KCS would like to reiterate once again that Konyak areas shall not be used as battleground by any party.”

The KCS in its appeal stated that all parties should uphold the Eastern Naga People Organization (ENPO) resolution of 18th December, 2007 in letter and in spirit. “At a time when human civilizations across the globe is yearning for peaceful resolution to conflicts of any nature, it is extremely unfortunate that violence had been used to make a point Violence in any form and nature cannot be condoned by the Konyak Naga people. Through this column, the Konyak Civil Societies urge the NSCN-K (YA) to refrain from violence and come to table for peaceful resolution of the impending Naga issue,” the statement added further.

At least two security personnel of the Assam Rifles sustained injuries after suspected rebels of the Yung Aung faction of the NSCN (National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang) carried out a gun attack on the security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district, in the wee hours of August 15, 2022.

The two injured Assam Rifles troopers were immediately air-lifted to the Jorhat Air Force hospital in Assam for further treatment.

“At around 0235 hours on 15 Aug 22, the alert scouts noticed suspicious movement of UG on a jungle track coming from Zankham to Nyasa. On being challenged by own troops, the UGs opened fire which was appropriately retaliated causing severe casualties to the UG group. Two Assam Rifles’ soldiers also sustained injuries; they have been evacuated to Jorhat Air Force Hospital for further treatment. They were evacuated with the help of local villagers, who have provided all the support to the security forces,” an official defence statement read.

In response to an attack on an army convoy in Manipur in the year 2015, India declared NSCN-KYA as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.