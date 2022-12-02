Nagaland’s largest tribal group Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), on December 1 said that nobody from the region would participate in the ten-day Hornbill Festival which draws people from around the world claiming that despite several request, Centre has failed to create the “Frontier Nagaland” state.

Sumi community of Eastern Nagaland has appealed to the Prime Minister to “protect the interest and uphold the desire and aspiration of the Sumi tribe of Eastern Nagaland to continue to live under the jurisdiction of the present Nagaland state.”

It is claimed that in the ENPO demand for “Frontier Nagaland Statehood”, the census of the Sumi tribe of Eastern Nagaland, topography, demography were being incorporated in the State demand submitted to the Government of India.

Eastern Sumi public under Eastern Sumi Hoho, at the general public meeting held on October 25, 2022 at Nikiye village Kiphire district “unanimously resolved that Sumi tribe of Eastern Nagaland shall continue to exist under the jurisdiction of the present Nagaland state socially, economically, politically, administratively.”

Highlighting its history and existence, the hoho said that the right to life and personal liberty was a fundamental right guaranteed to all the citizens of India and therefore their choice was to remain with the present Nagaland state.

The demand is for slicing out a separate state viz “Frontier Nagaland” consists of four most Backward District with six major Naga tribes. The reason for such a movement is for development and welfare of the people in eastern Nagaland.