The Nagaland Madrigal Singers, fresh from their world championship victory, received a warm welcome from state officials upon their return to India.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and other senior government members, greeted the choir at Nagaland House.

During a felicitation ceremony, Rio congratulated the group for their outstanding achievement and expressed gratitude for bringing honour to the country.

In a related development, Abu Metha, a government official, met with representatives from the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi to discuss potential cultural collaborations. Accompanied by Theja Meru, Chairman of the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), Metha explored opportunities for strengthening ties between Nagaland and Japan.

The talks focused on mutual benefits, development projects, and the possibility of musical exchanges between the two cultures.