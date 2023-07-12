Northeastern state Nagaland is brimming with immense talent which will now be on display worldwide as the 15th NAP 'India's Got Talent,' one of the most popular reality programmes in the nation, has Mahila Band as a performer.

On July 29, the tenth season of the extremely famous television-based Indian talent competition in Hindi will debut.

Screengrab image of the Mahila Band from the most recent season's promotional video shared on social media by SonyTV.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma shared the promo on Twitter. “Proud moment for Nagaland Police,” he said sharing the promo.

"Rooting for our 15th NAP (IR) Mahila band on stage at season 10 of 'India's Got Talent' on July 29. Military & police bands play all over the country but an all ladies police band playing multiple musical genres is not heard everyday & is going to create waves win or lose", one user wrote in a Twitter post.

Rooting for our 15th NAP (IR) Mahila band on stage at season 10 of 'India's Got Talent' on July 29. Military & police bands play all over the country but an all ladies police band playing multiple musical genres is not heard everyday & is going to create waves win or lose! pic.twitter.com/Fa2FEtUS3A — Peter Rutsa (@rutsapeter) July 11, 2023

One of the country’s most watched Talent hunt shows ‘India’s Got Talent’ is back on the TV and OTT screens with its 10th season. The show's tenth season will shortly premiere with both the old and new set of judges.

The highly awaited premiere date of India's Got Talent was revealed in a brand-new ad posted by the show's creators on social media on Thursday, July 6. Participants from all backgrounds can showcase their own abilities and talents on India's Got Talent.