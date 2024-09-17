The Supreme Court of India has terminated criminal proceedings against Army personnel involved in the 2021 Mon district incident that resulted in 13 civilian deaths.

The court's decision effectively closes the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in the case, while leaving room for potential disciplinary action within the Armed Forces.

The incident, which occurred on December 4, 2021, in Nagaland's Oting village in Mon district began when an Army team mistakenly fired upon a truck carrying coal miners, killing six civilians.

The situation rapidly escalated, leading to violent clashes between local villagers and security forces, resulting in seven more civilian deaths and the loss of one soldier's life.

While the criminal proceedings have been halted, the Supreme Court noted that if sanction is granted, the case may proceed further. Further, the court has left the door open for the Armed Forces to take appropriate disciplinary measures internally.

"The proceedings in the impugned FIRs shall stand closed. However, if sanction is granted, it may be taken to its logical conclusion. On disciplinary action, we have said the Armed Forces can do the needful," the Supreme Court stated.