The State Tobacco Control Cell, under the National Tobacco Control Programme, observed World No Tobacco Day with the theme 'Protecting children from tobacco industry interference' at New Sendenyu Village, Tseminyu.

This year's celebration aimed to honour and encourage grassroots movements. Dr Meribeni Odyuo, Director of Dental, DH&FW, was the special guest.

In her keynote address, she highlighted the tactics used by the tobacco industry to attract children.



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She emphasised the collective responsibility of adults to protect children by educating them on the dangers of tobacco, enforcing strong control policies, and engaging in youth advocacy. Dr Arenla Walling, Joint Director and State Nodal Officer (NTCP) H&FW, declared New Sendenyu Village as a Tobacco-Free Village and GPS New Sendenyu and Binzen Pre School as Tobacco-Free Schools. Certificates were presented by the special guest and guest of honour.

Ruokuosetuo Tetso, EAC (Tsogim) Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Tseminyu, highlighted the importance of creating a tobacco-free environment and warned against e-cigarette use.

Shewsenle Kent, president of the Mothers Association, shared the village's journey towards achieving tobacco-free status. The event included an invocation by Pastor Rokuolie Thong Seb, a special presentation by Binzen Pre School, and a vote of thanks by Linoka K Awomi, DTCC Consultant NTCP.