Niesa Kolakhe, a talented stylist from Dimapur, Nagaland, has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to be crowned Mrs. Femme International 2024. The prestigious title was awarded to her during the grand finale of the Mrs. India Inc 2024 Season 5 competition, held at the opulent Rajhasthali Resort & Spa in Jaipur on October 27, 2024.

The competition saw 53 remarkable contestants from various parts of India, each showcasing their unique talents and advocacy. In addition to the coveted Mrs. Femme International title, Kolakhe was honored with the esteemed title of Mrs. Beyond Giving, recognizing her unwavering commitment to social causes.

Born and raised in Dimapur, Niesa Kolakhe completed her schooling at Holy Cross School before pursuing a degree in Computer Science. She is currently making waves as a highly sought-after stylist in Bangalore, where her creativity and passion for fashion have earned her a stellar reputation.

Kolakhe’s remarkable achievement serves as an inspiration to women across Nagaland and beyond, demonstrating the power of determination, hard work, and resilience. She is the daughter of the late R. P. Ashiho Kolakhe and Abeni Odyuo, and she is married to businessman Rajesh Sundaran. The couple has two children.

As part of her win, Kolakhe will represent India on the international stage early next year, further amplifying her advocacy for women's empowerment and social issues.

The judging panel for the Mrs. India Inc pageant was composed of prominent personalities, including Candice Deborah Adams, Mrs. World 2016; Datin Sharon Too, founder of the MMW Group of Pageant Management; celebrity makeup artist Cherag Bambboat; Marina Kamaeva, reigning Mrs. Globe 2024; and Navdeep Kaur, Mrs. India Inc 2021, among others.

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