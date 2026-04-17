Nagaland’s Nikali K Shohe to represent state at Femina Miss India 2026

Nagaland is set to be represented on the national stage by 22-year-old Nikali K Shohe at the prestigious Femina Miss India 2026, scheduled to be held on April 18 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Hailing from Philimi Village and currently residing in Akuhaito Town, Shohe has emerged as one of the most promising young talents from the state. She has previously secured notable titles, including first runner-up at Miss Northeast 2026 and Miss Nagaland 2024, along with being crowned Miss Sumi 2024.

Beyond pageantry, Shohe aspires to serve as a Drug Control Officer, reflecting her commitment to public service and societal welfare.

Sharing her experience at the national platform, she described the journey as transformative, saying she is learning new things every day and constantly pushing beyond her comfort zone. She emphasised that representing her state motivates her to strive harder and perform to the best of her abilities.

In a message to the people of Nagaland, Shohe highlighted the importance of staying true to one’s identity, urging individuals to rise with confidence, kindness, and authenticity despite stereotypes and challenges.

As she steps onto the national stage, Shohe carries the aspirations and pride of Nagaland, inspiring youth across the region to pursue their dreams while remaining rooted in their cultural identity.