Nagaland’s Nyia K. Thono shines in Pencak Silat, wins multiple gold medals

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) on March 9 highlighted the achievements of Nyia K. Thono, a standout Pencak Silat athlete from Nagaland who has brought laurels to the state by winning multiple gold medals in national competitions.



In a post on X, the ministry said Thono recently created history by securing gold medals for Nagaland, including at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026.



“Ms. Nyia K. Thono is a standout Pencak Silat athlete from Nagaland who has recently made history by winning multiple gold medals for the state, including in the recently held Khelo India Beach Games 2026. Listen to her inspiring story,” the ministry said in its post.



Ms. Nyia K. Thono is a standout Pencak Silat athlete from Nagaland who has recently made history by winning multiple gold medals for the state, including in the recently held Khelo India Beach Games 2026. Listen to her inspiring story. #MDoNERIndia #NyiaThono #PencakSilat… pic.twitter.com/bk97QKOKhM — MDoNER India (@MDoNER_India) March 9, 2026





Thono’s achievements have been widely praised as a source of pride for the state and the North Eastern region, reflecting the growing prominence of athletes from the region in national sporting events.



Pencak Silat, a traditional martial art originating in Southeast Asia, has gained increasing popularity in India in recent years, with athletes from several northeastern states emerging as strong contenders in national competitions.