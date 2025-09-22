Nagaland’s Ophiolite and Meghalaya’s caves enter UNESCO tentative heritage list

Two remarkable geological sites from Northeast India have gained international recognition as potential World Heritage locations, with Nagaland's Naga Hill Ophiolite and Meghalaya's ancient cave systems now on UNESCO's tentative list.

The Naga Hill Ophiolite in Kiphire district represents one of the world's most significant geological formations, containing remnants of ancient oceanic crust that tell the story of how continents formed millions of years ago.

These rare rock assemblages provide scientists with direct access to materials typically found deep beneath ocean floors, making the site invaluable for understanding Earth's geological evolution.

Meghalaya's contribution comes through the Meghalayan Age Caves in East Khasi Hills, a complex cave system that not only showcases extraordinary limestone formations but also contains evidence of early human habitation

The caves derive additional significance from lending their name to the current geological age - the Meghalayan Age - marking them as globally important reference points for understanding recent Earth history.

Both sites joined five other natural heritage locations from across India in the latest addition to UNESCO's tentative list. The Archaeological Survey of India submitted detailed documentation for all seven properties, which also include Maharashtra's Deccan Traps, Karnataka's St. Mary's Island Cluster, two sites from Andhra Pradesh – Erra Matti Dibbau, and the Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills, and Kerala's Varkala coastal formation.