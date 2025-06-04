With the onset of the monsoon, the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), of Nagaland's Phek has issued a public advisory warning of potential natural hazards in the district.

According to the notice, heavy rainfall is expected in the lowland and foothill areas of Phek, which could lead to waterlogging, flash floods, landslides, and rising water levels in rivers and streams in catchment zones.

Citizens have been urged to avoid venturing near riverbanks for recreational activities such as picnics or fishing, as a precautionary measure.

All area administrative officers, heads of departments, village disaster management authorities, village council chairmen, head GBs, and ward authorities have been directed to remain on high alert and prepared to respond to any emergencies arising from natural calamities during the monsoon season.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and urged cooperation from all stakeholders.