Nagaland’s prestigious football tournament returns on September 13 with 45 teams competing

The 25th Anniversary Edition of the NSF Martyrs’ Memorial Trophy, one of Nagaland’s most prestigious football tournaments, is set to kick off on September 13, 2025, at 4:30 PM at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima. The event is jointly organised by the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and the Angami Students’ Union (ASU).

The inaugural ceremony will be graced by Shri Metsubo Jamir, Hon’ble Minister of Rural Development & SIRD, Government of Nagaland, as the chief guest.

This year’s edition holds deep significance, commemorating 39 years since the martyrdom of Lt. Kekuojalie Sachü and Lt. Vikhozo Yhoshü, who lost their lives during a peaceful rally in Kohima on March 20, 1986.

A total of 45 teams will vie for the coveted championship, making it one of the largest editions in the tournament’s history. The lineup includes:

1 team from Delhi

1 team from Sikkim

7 teams from Manipur

36 teams from Nagaland

Among the contenders are former champions Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong, Nagaland Police, Red Scars, New Market FC, and Sechü Zubza FC, along with Nagaland United Sports Club, the runner-up of the Nagaland Super League.

In response to the growing demand from football enthusiasts worldwide, the tournament will also feature live streaming through its IT partners BingeBOXX OTT and Dox Marketing and Media, offering fans an opportunity to follow the matches from anywhere. Coverage will extend across both the IG Stadium in Kohima and the Chümoukedima Football Stadium, right up to the grand finale.