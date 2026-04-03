Nagaland's Rengma Students Union condemns assault on Rengma youths in Manipur, seeks swift action

The Rengma Students’ Union (RSU) of has strongly condemned the alleged physical assault, harassment and extortion of two members of the Rengma community from Phenda village in Tseminyu district of Nagaland.

According to the RSU, the victims, unemployed youths engaged in small-scale trade of agricultural produce, including yongchak were travelling to Imphal on the night of March 22, 2026. In the early hours of March 23, they were reportedly intercepted by unidentified individuals between Keithelmanbi and Sapermeina under Kangpokpi District.

The Union alleged that the youths were forcibly taken to an undisclosed location, where they were subjected to intimidation, illegal detention and physical assault. The perpetrators allegedly demanded a large sum of money and, upon the victims’ inability to pay, continued the harassment and eventually robbed them of their belongings, including cash and a mobile phone.

Condemning the incident as “cowardly and inhumane”, the RSU said the attack not only endangers the safety and dignity of its members but also threatens the livelihood of many youths dependent on small-scale trade.

The Union has demanded the immediate identification and arrest of those involved and called for a swift and impartial investigation by law enforcement authorities. It also sought assurances for the safety and security of civilians, particularly traders and daily wage earners travelling along the route.

The RSU further warned that failure to take prompt action could compel the Union to initiate measures to safeguard the rights and security of its members, while expressing solidarity with the victims.