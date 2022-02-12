KOHIMA: The Rising People's Party (RPP) has claimed that it is in possession of a "bombshell Whatsapp conversation" between a certain Ph. No. 8413983302 purportedly belonging to Advisor for DUDA Bongkhao Konyak and Medo Yokha, Advisor for Technical Education Department (TED), related to appointment of a candidate (K. Angki Konyak) as Lecturer in the Technical Education Department (TED).

The message from Bongkhao Konyak to Medo is short and crisp. “Kindly appoint him. My candidate.”

The RPP said that K. Angki Konyak has been listed in the Waiting List category of so-called ‘Selected candidates’ published by the Technical Education Department on the 10th February 2022, which was carried in all the local newspapers.

It has also demanded Bongkhao Konyak and Medo Yokha to resign from their positions immediately.

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In a previous press release, the RPP had stated that the interview for the posts of Lecturers and Demonstrators carried out by the TED between 7-9 February 2022 should be cancelled as "all candidates had been selected beforehand."

According to the RPP, the Advisor for Technical Education naturally tried to pass on the message to his department officials but unfortunately managed to post the screenshot in a wrong Whatsapp group.

"The shocking Whatsapp conversation is just-tip-of-the-iceberg example of MLAs and willing government officials actively manipulating the system for vote bank politics," the party said in a statement.

What more ample proof we need of “Backdoor appointment?” it asked.

It has demanded that all results should declared null and void by the NDPP-BJP-NPF coalition government and the state government should constitute a Judicial enquiry headed by a sitting High Court Judge to probe the matter.

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