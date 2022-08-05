More than a year after Rosy Sangma, an air hostess from Nagaland, passed away mysteriously in a hospital in Gurugram, a Central investigating agency has found that she died due to negligence on the part of the hospital. Two doctors - Dr. Anuj Bisnoi and Dr. Anjali Ashk - of the Alfaa Health Care Hospital, have been named in a complaint.

Rosy Sangma, an air hostess with Go-Air, had suffered pain in her hands and right leg with 8-10 episodes of loose motions and menstrual bleeding through her vagina on June 23, 2021, following which she was taken by her two brothers and nephew Samuel Sangma to the Alfaa Health Care

Hospital, Sector-10, Basai Road, Gurgaon around 6 am on June 24, reveals the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After Rosie's death, Samuel raised the issue on social media and made a video narrating the incident in an attempt to “get justice”. He went on to allege that he was beaten up and thrown out of the hospital. Within 24 hours of Rosie's death, Samuel's body was found in a hotel room. The duo, hailing from Dimapur, lived in a rented house in New Delhi's Biswajan area.

“Enquiry prima facie discloses that Ms. Rosy Sangma died due to the negligence on the part of Dr. Anuj Bisnoi and Dr. Anjali Ashk,” the FIR further read.

Although Rosy was apparently suffering from a gynecological problem, she was evaluated by Dr. Ashq, a dentist with no apparent knowledge of gynecology.

Dr. Ashq advised that Rosy needed to be given 4 models of blood and the opinion of a gynecologist should be taken.

According to the CBI, a gynecologist wasn’t referred to for as long as 6 hours, and blood was not transfused for 5 hours.

Anuj Bishnoi, the Director of the hospital, who was made aware of the situation, only reached the hospital at 10:26 am, the CBI has found.

“Dr Anuj Bishnoi (director) entered the hospital for the first time at 10.26 am on June 24 as per CCTV footage, even though he was informed of admitting a serious patient in his hospital at 6 am,” the FIR says.

Around 12:30 pm, Bishnoi despatched a letter to SHO police station Bijwasan (Delhi Police) informing that Rosy had passed away.

Bishnoi at 1.30 pm expressed suspicions to police about suspected poisoning/foul play, and that Sangma was admitted to ICU in a critical situation in his hospital and was not responding to therapy.

“Bishnoi prepared a discharge card in which he mentioned suspected poisoning/suspected foul play and he mentioned the time of admission at 6.00 am and time of referral at 12.00 noon. In the said card, he mentioned the blood transfusion, serious condition, gasping of the patient and referring her to higher centre, but actually didn’t refer her to a civil hospital or higher centre for further treatment,” the CBI enquiry report added.

On July 13 of 2021, the Union Home Ministry had requested the CBI to probe the deaths after a movement seeking a Central enquiry for the Garo had gained steam. Several influential leaders from the Northeast, including Meghalaya’s Agatha Sangma and Mukul Sangma, Tripura’s Pradyot Manikya, among others, had called for a high-level investigation.