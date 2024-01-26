Distinguished social worker from Nagaland, Sano Vamuzo has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in the social work category.

Vamuzo has been conferred for her distinguished service in the field of social work. Vamuzo, who hails from state capital Kohima, has been conferred the award for spearheading campaigns promoting peace and upholding women's representation in the state.

The 83-year-old social worker has also been the first president of the Naga Mother's Association (NMA) a prominent women's organiation in Nagaland.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have started pouring in ever since the announcement was made that Vamuzo has won the prestigious award.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to social media and lauded Vamuzo for the great honour.

"Congratulations to Smt. Sano Vamuzo on being conferred the Padma Shri award for her distinguished service in the field of Social Work. I wish her good health and long life in the service of people. Best wishes for all her future endeavours," said Rio, in a post on social media platform X.

Noteworthy is that apart from being the first president of the NMA, Vamuzo has also been the first chairperson of the Nagaland State Commission for Women. For over a period of 40 years, Vamuzo has been working in various capacities for the causes of peace and child empowerment spanning a period of more than 40 years.