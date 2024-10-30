Nagaland's former Chief Minister S.C. Jamir asserted that statehood was not a natural development, rather, it was achieved through a political agreement between the Nagas and the Centre.

Addressing the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), Jamir stated that the political agreement resulted in statehood on December 1, 1963, even though there was initial reluctance to join the Union.

Following the first elections in January 1964, the inaugural Assembly convened on February 11, 1964.

He stated that Nagaland was established through political negotiations at the Prime Minister’s level, further explaining that Article 371(A), which was included in the Constitution to protect religious and social practices as well as land rights, was recognized by the Centre, making it a unique development for Nagaland.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan remarked that the occasion not only celebrates six decades of governance but also honours the enduring spirit of democracy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio commended the NLA for its legacy of dignity and respect, expressing confidence that it would continue to uphold the values.

“We honour the pioneering leaders and the architects who left us an indelible mark on our state’s history. I’m grateful to the former Assembly members and their families. May we strengthen our bond as we continue our journey of service to the people with renewed integrity and compassion,” Rio said.