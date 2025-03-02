Nagaland's two-day cinema festival on the theme "Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds" concluded on February 1. Three films were screened during the 'Nagaland CineFest 2025'.

Marking the concluding day, two films from Manipur – 'The Untiring Woman' directed by Maibam Amarjeet Singh and 'Andro Dreams' by Meena Longjam and a film from Nagaland – 'Yong', directed by Tiakumzuk Aier were screened.

The participants, mostly local filmmakers, members of the Film Association of Nagaland (FAN) and students from various institutions, also attended master classes on different topics on film making.

The films were screened in the regional languages with English subtitles giving social message as well as entertaining the audience.

"The Nagaland Cinefest has played its part in bringing together films from our region for the Naga audiences to enjoy," said Yapangnaro, president of FAN.

On the first day, films like 'Eleison' (Have Mercy) by Raymond Colney of Mizoram, 'Chanchisoa' (Expectation) by Elvachisa Sangma of Meghalaya, and 'Paper Airplanes' by Moses Marks of Singapore were screened.

It also featured master classes on topics such as 'The Evolution of Film Editing: Cinema to Digital Age' by Moses Mark and 'Nagaland, New Horizons' by Bendang Walling.

The two-day event was organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) for the first time in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) bringing together filmmakers from various parts of the northeast region.

Sharing a reflection of the CineFest, IPR joint director Asangla Imsong said it is not just about watching a film but about engaging with film crew and learning from their experiences.

She hoped that the upcoming young and enthusiastic film-makers in the state and students have lots to take away from the experience sharing.