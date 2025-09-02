Nagaland's unemployment rate surged 65 per cent post-COVID: Minister

Nagaland's unemployment crisis has reached alarming proportions, with joblessness among citizens aged 15 and above jumping from 4.3 per cent to 7.1 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic - a devastating 65 per cent increase that far exceeds national averages.

Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along presented these stark statistics during assembly discussions on urgent public matters, revealing that urban areas face the most severe challenges. The worker population ratio climbed dramatically from 32.8 per cent to 68.1 per cent, primarily due to a sharp rise in educated unemployed youth concentrated in cities.

Industries & Commerce Advisor Hekani Jakhalu, who initiated the discussion, emphasised that 40 per cent of Nagaland's population falls between ages 15-35, making them the future drivers of socio-economic development. However, she warned that employment generation efforts are failing to match the rising number of educated youth entering the workforce.

"There's a fundamental difference between being unemployed and unemployable," Jakhalu explained, describing unemployment as a symptom while unemployability represents the underlying illness requiring systematic treatment.

Along attributed the state's above-national-average unemployment growth to limited private sector expansion, excessive dependence on government positions, and problematic work ethics among educated youth.

MLA Neisatuo Mero highlighted that unemployment has emerged as one of the state's most pressing crises, warning that unchecked joblessness could foster undesirable social elements. With 7-8 million individuals expected to enter India's job market soon, effective policy measures become vital.

Social Welfare Advisor Wangpang Konyak identified over-dependence on government jobs, gaps between education and skills, and statistical issues with part-time workers as contributing factors to high unemployment rates.

MLA Achumbemo Kikon stressed the need for comprehensive policies addressing both educated and uneducated unemployed youth, noting that government offices have reached the saturation point.

Law & Justice Advisor TN Mannen called for creating investment-friendly atmospheres through basic facilities, power, and internet connectivity to attract investors and generate employment opportunities.