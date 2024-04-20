The 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections kicked off on April 19, where the country saw polling stations buzzing with activity, however, Nagaland emerged as a notable outlier. The northeastern state, known for its robust voter engagement, saw a sharp decline in turnout compared to the previous election cycle in 2019. Figures plummeted from an impressive 83% to a modest 56%.

In a departure from the norm, six districts of Eastern Nagaland—Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator—chose to abstain from the electoral fray altogether, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding democratic spectacle.

The streets in these districts lay empty due to an indefinite total shutdown enforced by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), in protest of the ongoing elections and in favour of a separate state.

Despite polling stations prepared with eager officers, not a single voter arrived, leaving officials in perpetual anticipation. The ENPO, representing seven tribes across these districts, influences nearly 400,000 voters, united in their decision to abstain as a symbol of their demand for self-determination.

Chief Election Officer Vyasan R, however, reported peaceful proceedings despite abstentions. With 2,342 polling stations and 40,400 personnel deployed, efforts for inclusivity included 28 polling stations manned exclusively by women in the 10-Northern Angami-I Assembly Constituency.

Among participating districts, Wokha saw the highest turnout at 95.80%, followed by Tseminyu at 91.17%, while Kohima reported the lowest at 65.36%.