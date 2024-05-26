Wokha police arrested two employees of a private sector bank on charges of allegedly embezzling a sum of Rs 14,62,500 from the account of DBHSS Wokha.

The funds, which were designated for fee collection purposes since January 8, 2013, were allegedly misappropriated, following which the police initiated prompt action and arrested a cashier and an assistant sales manager.

The incident which occurred on May 20 came to light on May 25.

In a press release issued by the Wokha police, K Soriso, Additional SP & PRO Wokha police informed that the branch head of the bank filed a complaint alleging that embezzlement had taken place.

The two accused have been identified as Lochumbeni Erui and Tungdemo Murry.

The police complaint also identified that the two accused had embezzled the funds secretively. Upon investigation, it was also revealed that the two individuals had earlier confessed their involvement in the embezzlement of school fee.

The police have registered a case against the accused at Wokha Police Station against the two accused.

Investigation is underway.