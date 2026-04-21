Nagaland's ZSUN condemns killing of two Naga civilians in TM-Kason attack, demands justice

The Zeliangrong Students' Union Nagaland (ZSUN) has strongly condemned the attack on Naga civilians at TM-Kason village along NH-202 on April 18, 2026, which claimed two lives.

In an official statement, the union termed the incident “heinous” and identified the victims as Late Eno Chinaoshang Shokwungnao of Tashar village and Late Eno Yaruingam Vashum of Kharasom village in Ukhrul district.

ZSUN stated that the deliberate targeting of unarmed civilians is a serious violation of humanitarian principles and an infringement on the fundamental right to life and security. It said such acts threaten societal harmony and undermine efforts toward lasting peace.

The union extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them, stating that the loss has deeply affected the entire Naga community.

Calling for immediate action, ZSUN urged authorities to conduct a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice. It warned that any failure to ensure accountability would amount to a serious dereliction of duty.

Reaffirming its stand, ZSUN said it unequivocally rejects such acts of violence and remains committed to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and security of the Naga people.