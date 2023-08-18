Former Fbb Femina Miss India Nagaland 2020, Zuchobeni Tungoe, will be representing Nagaland as one of the top 16 finalists for LIVA Miss Diva 2023 (Miss Universe India).

As per the Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland (BASN), Tungoe is the first Naga contestant to secure the top 16th position and also one of the first openly engaged contestants ever in the history of Miss Diva.

BASN president, Mele Pucho said that the society is proud of her achievements and appreciates her determination and confidence.