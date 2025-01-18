Nagaland's Zunheboto Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Bhanudas Mali, announced a restriction on the plying of heavy vehicles on NH 702A between the Assam Rifle gate and Asukhomi village.

The decision was made due to bituminous work commencing on the road from January 19, 2025.

Through a circular, the DC informed that the plying of all heavy vehicles would be restricted from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm until the completion of the work.

However, he further stated that light and medium vehicles would be allowed to ply as usual.

In another development, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Bhanudas Mali informed all concerned District Planning and Development Board members that the monthly meeting for January will be held on the 20th at 11:00 am, in the Deputy Commissioner Conference Hall, Zunheboto.

All the board members have been requested to take note of the date and attend the meeting.