President of the Government of the Republic of Nagalim, Q. Tuccu, on the occasion of the 46th Republic Day celebration in Hebron reflected on the historical significance of the day. He highlighted the bold decision made 45 years ago to proclaim a sovereign government and reaffirmed the Naga people's commitment to their political rights and national identity.

Moreover, he criticised India's divisive tactics in the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talks, noting the creation of factions to dilute the Naga position. He reaffirmed that the Naga people must not sell their rights or accept solutions within the Indian Constitution, and he stressed that the Naga movement is about correcting historical injustices.

President Tuccu paid tribute to the sacrifices of Naga freedom fighters and soldiers, emphasising the importance of standing firm in asserting the Naga nation's sovereignty. He also reminded the people of the importance of their natural resources, particularly petroleum, and reiterated the government's stance against Indian exploitation of Nagalim’s sovereign wealth.

Asserting the significance of historical agreements such as the Framework Agreement of 2015, President Tuccu called for unity and resilience in the face of challenges. He declared those who died in various massacres as “national martyrs” and urged victims to come forward and share their stories, ensuring their dignity and rights are acknowledged.

In conclusion, President Tuccu called for continued determination and trust in God, assuring the people that victory is on the horizon, and the Naga struggle will eventually achieve justice.