National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) chairman, Yaruiwo, on August 13 claimed that Naga's liberation movement was based on the principles of truth.

He said this while extending greetings in advance to all Nagas across Nagalim on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

The NSCN chairman further said that the freedom fighter stood up for Naga's rights and today it is their legacy that continues to inspire us in pursuit of our sovereign national identity, adding, ''Their sacrifices will be remembered for generations to come''.

''Our liberation movement was based on the principles of truth and that has been our source of strength throughout. It was a struggle for human rights and dignity,'' Yaruiwo added.

He said that it was for this very reason that Mahatma Gandhi said, "Nagas have every right to be independent''.

''Today I bow to Mahatma Gandhi for being a sagacious leader of great insight. We are heavily indebted to him for his courage to stand up for the historical and political rights of the Nagas,'' he added.

Yaruiwo that they have completed 76 years ever since Naga independence was declared on 14th August 1947, adding, ''It will marks the day when Nagas took the decision to freely determine their political status and pursue their economic, social and cultural development as provided by UN Resolution and reshape our political destiny. We have come a long way to uphold our sovereign identity as a nation''.

''I salute our great freedom fighters because they give us the courage to face the situation to carry on with our struggle to defend our political identity as an independent nation. It was because of their hard work, perseverance, learning, sacrifice, and most of all the "never die spirit" that the Naga people could maintain the momentum throughout to defend the national identity of the Nagas,'' he added.

The NSCN chairman also said that the freedom fighters have the heart to speak up against the British government and British Indian government about the political rights of the Nagas as sovereign people.

''We have well-known historical figures like T Aliba Imti, T Sakhrie, A Z Phizo, Khodao Yanthan, Gen. Khole Konyak, Chairman Isak Chishi Sw who gave their everything for Naga's independence. They have the foresight to see,'' he added.

He said that Nagalim is an independent nation and they were instrumental in igniting the flame of liberation among the Naga people.

''They are the people who taught us about the importance of loving one's country and the spirit of sacrifice that must come through blood, sweat, and tears. This means suffering, sacrifices, and commitment,'' he added.

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