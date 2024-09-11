The National Socialist Council of Nagaland on September 11 stated that Nagalim has never been part of India, Myanmar, or any foreign power—neither by consent nor by conquest. From the colonial invasions to the present day, the Nagas have fiercely resisted all occupation forces. The declaration of Nagalim’s independence on August 14, 1947, and the subsequent plebiscite on May 16, 1951, stand as testaments to their firm rejection of any foreign rule.

The unyielding spirit of the Nagas, deeply rooted in their belief that they are neither Indian nor Burmese, continues to fuel their revolutionary fervor. They maintain that it was not the Nagas who initiated the violent conflict, which has spanned over seven decades. Despite numerous peaceful overtures, the aggressors chose to assert military might over the region. The Indo-Naga conflict, they argue, is a result of India and Myanmar’s illegal occupation of Nagalim. The continued deployment of military forces, bolstered by the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), persists despite the ceasefire agreement signed on August 1, 1997. This heavy military presence, combined with past statements by Indian leaders boasting of crushing the Nagas, perpetuates a volatile atmosphere where peace remains elusive.

However, Nagas believe that true liberation can only be achieved through a people’s revolution. Revolutionary patriots, who have defended the sovereignty of Nagalim for years through immense sacrifice, remain the formidable force driving this movement. The community rejects any notion that freedom will be handed to them; instead, they emphasize that it must be earned through continued resistance. Any deviation from this path, they assert, amounts to treason. Furthermore, they categorically reject any solution that involves submission to the Indian or Burmese constitutions, viewing such attempts as betrayals of their national cause.

The ongoing political negotiations between the Government of India (GoI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) have seen significant progress, most notably with the signing of the Framework Agreement (FA) on August 3, 2015. In this agreement, the GoI recognized the unique history and sovereignty of Nagalim. Central to this recognition are the Naga national flag and constitution, which are integral to their sovereignty. The late Chairman Isak Chishi Swu and General Secretary Th. Muivah are hailed for their political statesmanship in leading these negotiations.

The Nagas’ determination to shape their own destiny, rooted in the universal right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), has been central to their existence. This fundamental right, considered a divine gift, empowers them to safeguard their freedom, which they believe gives meaning to life. Since time immemorial, the Nagas have consciously lived with autonomy on their land, resisting external control.

As talks continue, the Nagas call for the Framework Agreement (FA)’s full implementation, emphasizing that any delay in concluding the Indo-Naga political dialogue could have detrimental consequences.



"Political negotiation is a means and not an end. The earnest negotiations between the Government of India (GoI) and National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) has led to the signing of Framework Agreement (FA) on August 3, 2015 whereby GoI has duly recognized the unique history and sovereignty of Nagalim. Accordingly, Naga national flag and constitution, being constituents’ part of sovereignty, are duly recognized in the letter and spirit of FA. The political statesmanship of late Chairman Isak ChishiSwu and General Secretary Th. Muivah are highly praised. The ongoing Indo-Naga political talk can be concluded but only through respecting and honoring the letter and spirit of FA that has been duly recognized and acknowledged Nagalim national flag and constitution. The process of delaying to conclude the IndoNaga political talk may do more harm than good to both the negotiating parties", stated NSCN in their press release.